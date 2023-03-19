FOND DU LAC – The Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes welcomes groups, including schools, corporations, and private organizations, to request a guided tour of the group's solar array.
Guided tours of the solar array require 30-45 minutes and address a wide range of topics, such as how solar photovoltaic cells work, the jobs created by the solar industry, and why the sisters chose to invest in solar energy.
Based on the access routes to the panels and the volatility of Wisconsin weather, tours are recommended May through the end of October to avoid excessive mud. Tours are available at no cost, but must be scheduled by submitting the online form at csasisters.org/solar-tour.
The solar array sits on part of the 237-acre conservation easement owned by CSA. In addition to the 880-panel solar array, the property includes forests, prairies, wetlands, farm fields, a cemetery, a labyrinth, nature trails, and three streams running down the Niagara Escarpment. The conservation easement document was developed in partnership with Glacial Lakes Conservancy and protects the land from commercial development for all time. Guided tours of the larger easement (in addition to the solar array) are available but require at least two hours to provide adequate time to access most areas of the property. To schedule this type of tour for a group, please call 920-907-2300. Additional information about CSA’s property can be found at www.csasisters.org/earth.
Easement and solar array tours for individuals, families, and other small groups will be available during CSA’s Earth Day Fair on April 22. Pre-registration for tours is encouraged. An abridged easement tour will begin with a tour of the solar array at 10 a.m. and continue on to other areas of the property. Additional solar array tours will leave from Founder’s Hall at 11:15, 12:15, and 12:45. More details and links to pre-register are available at csasisters.org.