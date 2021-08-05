After taking a year off due to the pandemic, St. Norbert College’s CEO Breakfast & Strategy Series returns this fall. In addition to the usual lineup of regional leaders, two late afternoon national speakers will be featured for the 2021-22 season.
Under the auspices of the college’s Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics, the CEO Breakfast Series brings some of the top business leaders to venues on and off campus. Speakers share how they’ve successfully steered their companies through challenging times and a changing business climate. Attendees can gather insights to apply in their own organizations.
Of the eight presentations, five will be held at the F.K. Bemis International Conference Center at St. Norbert College, and three will be held at the Butte des Morts Country Club in Appleton. Each event starts at 7:30 a.m. Here’s the entire lineup:
- Sept. 8 at Butte des Morts: Heidi Strand, co-founder/consultant at Blue Door Consulting in Oshkosh, on “Marking Meets Recruiting.”
- Sept. 30 at Butte des Morts: Craig Culver, co-founder and board chairman of the Culver Franchising System.
- Nov. 4 at St. Norbert College: Dr. John Raymond, president and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin, on “Lessons Learned at the Intersection of Academics, Health Care and the COVID-19 Pandemic.
- Jan. 12 at Butte des Morts: Greg Linnemanstons, president of the Weidert Group, on “The Bright Side of Adversity.”
- Feb. 2 at St. Norbert College: Brighid Riordan, CINO and VP of Emerging Services and Public Affairs at NSight, on “Not Your Grandfather’s Telephone Company: Navigating the Rapids of 21st Century Telecom.”
- March 8 at St. Norbert College: Jim Von Maur, president and CEO of Von Maur, on “A Family Department Store: Beating the Odds for 150 Years.”
- April 6 at St. Norbert College: Sargento CEO Louis Gentine on “The Power of Innovation.”
- May 3 at St. Norbert College: Jan Allman, senior vice present of public affairs and community relations at Fincantieri Marine Group and former CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, on “Fincantieri and Servant Leadership.”
Attendees may register for each event individually or for the entire season. The cost is $60 per session, or $450 for the entire season. Space is limited. You can register at snc.edu/tickets, by email at schneiderschool@snc.edu or phone at (920) 403-3440.
Starting this year, 25 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Phil Hauck Scholarship Fund that will benefit an individual pursuing a Schneider School MBA or participating in the Center for Exceptional Leadership.
For more information, click here.