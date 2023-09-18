The public is invited to take a look at the progress of the 99-acre North Town development in the town of Sheboygan from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
Van Horn Real Estate & Development will host the event at 4305 N. 40th St., Sheboygan, and there will e guided tours of the project. There also will be food trucks and music provided by Past Curfew. The town of Sheboygan will have its new fire engine and EMS truck on display.
From 5:30 to 6 p.m. speakers will share concise updates on each of the key projects including the Hilton Home2 Suites extended stay hotel, mixed use 170-unit apartment buildings, senior housing, townhouses and single family homes in the new pocket neighborhood concept, retail and commercial spaces, and public town square.
North Town, a collaboration between Van Horn Development and the town of Sheboygan, will ultimately combine residential, retail and commercial space just northeast of the roundabout interchange of highways I-43 and WI-42 in the town.
The four-story, 93-room extended stay Hilton Home2 Suites is 35% complete with an expectation to be ready for guests starting summer 2024. Representatives from Kinseth Hospitality will be at the hotel location to share updates and provide handouts about the Hilton hotel.
Local and regional business owners can take the opportunity to select from the initial 16,000 square feet of commercial space under construction in two mixed-use buildings. Retail and commercial space will comprise the first floors with 170 total one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments on the second through fourth floors of the complexes.
Those looking for a future new home will want to attend the Sept. 28 event to learn more about the planned 600 total residential units comprised of six mixed-use buildings with apartments, and 80 each townhouses and single family homes. An innovative pocket neighborhood concept is being utilized for the homes whereby all back entrances and garages are placed on the outside of a circle and front doors face a central courtyard. This encourages community interaction in a dedicated shared space.
Underground infrastructure is already completed for the North Town development. Work on the remaining infrastructure and extensive grass planting in the town square is ongoing as is customary for an active construction site. Upon completion of this high-end development, landscaping will feature natural materials to preserve the semi-rural setting.
Town of Sheboygan officials began work on the project in 2017 with drawings to attract potential developers. Van Horn Real Estate & Development has been the driving force since 2020.
Van Horn Real Estate & Development began as a department within Van Horn Automotive Group, with the primary function of managing various auto dealership properties. As the business grew, and opportunities presented themselves, Van Horn Development started to pursue other real estate projects outside the dealership group.
Chris Merklein joined in 2017. In September 2021, Van Horn Development, LLC separated from Van Horn Automotive Group, Inc. with a focus on growing the portfolio of real estate and development projects to include single and multi-family residential, retail, commercial, industrial and storage. For more information, visit vanhorndevelopment.com
For more information about the Sept 28 event, visit https://northtown.us