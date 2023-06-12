SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is giving $10,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fond du Lac County to support its Bigs and Littles program and $5,000 to the Family Resource Center of Fond du Lac County to support its services for families and children.
The Family Resource Center of Fond du Lac County Inc. services include a Connection Center (services for the Department of Social Services and Family Courts of Fond du Lac County), Distribution Center (providing families aid, free of charge, to meet basic needs), and Family Resource Center (access to free parenting classes and mental health services). The Family Resource Center’s parent education services and Distribution Center have served more than 800 families and just about 2,000 children in the past five years. To learn more, go to fdlfrc.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit agency that matches children with adults who help by simply being a special friend.
“Throughout the course of our 56-year history, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fond du Lac County has matched thousands of Bigs and Littles through our one-to-one mentoring program,” according to Tammy Young, executive director. “These matches have impacted lives, changed trajectories, and provided innumerable memories to last the youth we serve - ages 6-18 - for the rest of their lives.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters increases children's social and well-being as well as their success at school. It also decreases their tendency to engage in risky behaviors. It is proven that children who have a mentor are less likely to begin using illegal drugs or alcohol, less likely to skip school or class and are more confident in their schoolwork performance and are able to get along better with their families. To learn more, call Big Brothers Big Sisters of Fond du Lac County at 920-922-8200 or visit bbbsfdl.org.
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is making this investment to empower children in the community to live a healthier and happier life.
“We know that the last several years have brought unexpected challenges for all of us,” said Katherine Vergos, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital president. “Children are often affected by the pain of anxiety and stress just like adults. They often just need someone to talk to. We know that spending quality time with an adult mentor has a tremendous impact and does make a difference. Our gift reflects years of support to this very important local resource, not only financially, but through our employees who are serving as mentors.”
In 2022, SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac's community benefit ministry totaled more than $400,000 across the communities it serves. This investment helps ensure access to health care for patients who are uninsured or underinsured, train the next generation of health professionals to care for those in need, and fund programs to address the most pressing health needs of communities.