DE PERE—St. Norbert College’s CEO Breakfast Series has announced its 2022-23 lineup of business leaders who will speak at venues on and off campus.
Drawn from companies nationwide, series speakers also include regional leaders with globally focused businesses. Hear how they’ve successfully steered their companies through challenging times and a changing business climate and draw valuable insights you can apply in your own organization.
Attendees may register for each event individually or for the entire season. The cost is $60 per session or $500 for the entire season.
Space is limited; you can register at snc.edu/go/ceotickets by email at schneiderschool@snc.edu or phone at 920-403-3440.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Phil Hauck Scholarship Fund which benefits an individual pursuing a Schneider School MBA or participating in the Center for Exceptional Leadership.
The CEO Breakfast Series is an opportunity for local businesspeople to meet face-to-face with respected leaders in the business community and to network with other leaders in the region.
Of the ten presentations, six will be held at St. Norbert College, three will be in Appleton and for the first time, one will be held in Manitowoc. For the complete line-up of speakers, go to snc.edu/go/ceobreakfast.