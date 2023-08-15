St. Norbert College’s CEO Breakfast Series has announced the speaker lineup for 2023-24, the 25th anniversary of the lecture series.
Through the college’s Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics, The CEO Breakfast Series is an opportunity for local businesspeople to meet face-to-face with some of the most respected leaders in the business community – and to network with other leaders in the region. Speakers will share their unique strategies for facing specific business challenges. Topics are selected by the speakers, and their comments are candid, insightful and not likely to be heard in public elsewhere.
Register for individual sessions at $60 per session, or register for the whole series before Sept. 28 and get a 25 percent discount in honor of the series’ 25th anniversary. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Phil Hauck Scholarship Fund, which will benefit an individual pursuing a Schneider School MBA or participating in the Center for Exceptional Leadership. Space is limited; register at snc.edu/tickets/ceo.html, by email at schneiderschool@snc.edu or by phone at 920-403-3440.
The series lineup is as follows:
- Mike Daniels, president and CEO of Nicolet National Bank, presents “Lessons on the Journey From SNC Student to CEO” on Sept. 27, 7:30-8:30 a.m., in the F. K. Bemis Conference Center at St. Norbert College, De Pere.
- Daniel T. Ariens, chairman and CEO of AriensCo, presents “From Cast Iron to Global Brands: The 130-year Partnership of AriensCo and Brillion” on Oct. 17, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Round Lake Farms in Brillion.
- Marti Wronski, chief operating officer of the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club, presents “Different Lenses of Leadership” on Dec. 5, 7:30-8:30 a.m., in the F. K. Bemis Conference Center at St. Norbert College, De Pere.
- Gabrielle Dow, vice president of marketing and fan engagement for the Green Bay Packers, presents “What It Takes to Get the NFL Draft to Wisconsin” on Feb. 28, 7:30-8:30 a.m., in the F. K. Bemis Conference Center at St. Norbert College, De Pere.
- Sandy Fragale, CEO of Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists, presents “Leading From the Head to the Heart” on March 27, 7:30-8:30 a.m., in the F. K. Bemis Conference Center at St. Norbert College, De Pere.
- Tim Bergstrom, president and CEO of Bergstrom Automotive, presents “Win in Today’s Labor Market Through Transparency, Coaching, Culture and Serving Authentically” on April 11, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Miron Construction Headquarters in Neenah.
- Sharena Ali, chief operating officer of Homesite-CONNECT, presents “Leadership Amorphous: Connection Through Transformative Growth” on May 23, 7:30-8:30 a.m., in the F. K. Bemis Conference Center at St. Norbert College, De Pere.
For more information, go to snc.edu/go/ceobreakfast.