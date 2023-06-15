Allison Garner, an author, chemical engineer and now a consulting business owner, will lead a free, lively discussion on how to discern and leverage your unique leadership strengths June 21 at the F.K. Bemis International Center – Hendrickson Dining Room on the St. Norbert College campus. Registration will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m., with the program running from 6 to 8 p.m. To register, go to snc.edu/go/ignition.
Garner will show the consequences of modeling both good and bad behaviors as a leader, and she’ll show how viewing organizational dynamics through the lens of energy change can guide effective decision-making and impactful development of a healthy workplace culture.
Garner is the owner of Thoughtly, a leadership development and business consulting firm based in the Fox Valley. Her work includes launching startups, navigating turnarounds, overcoming dysfunction within executive teams and challenging assumptions around leadership with owners, CEOs, presidents and executive directors.
For 20 years prior to establishing Thoughtly, she was a chemical engineer and officer in an engineering firm. Garner is a coach and facilitator at the Center for Exceptional Leadership.. She is also the author of the leadership book “Think Possible: The Light and Dark Side of Never Running Out of Ideas,” exploring seven attributes that make visionary leaders unstoppable.
The event is being presented by the Center for Exceptional Leadership at St. Norbert College.