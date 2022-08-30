MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) this week announced eleven Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs.
Funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, the grants will help prepare more than 1,400 students for a wide range of high-wage, high-skill, and high-demand careers.
“This latest round of funding will broaden educational and employment opportunities for some 1,400 students in more than a dozen rural and underserved communities statewide,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “These Wisconsin Fast Forward investments are part of DWD’s proven strategy to expand our future workforce with homegrown talent. Going forward, the economic impact of these grants will be multiplied as the students gain new skills, employers gain a competitive edge, and communities gain new vitality.”
High school students will train in advanced manufacturing fields to prepare for stable careers while they obtain dual enrollment credits, industry-endorsed certificates, and technical endorsements on high school diplomas.
Advanced manufacturing refers to a family of manufacturing activities that depend on the use and coordination of information, automation, computation, software, sensing, and networking, and/or use cutting-edge materials and emerging production capabilities enabled by the physical and biological sciences (e.g., nanotechnology, chemistry, and biology).
This involves both new ways of manufacturing existing products and manufacturing new products emerging from advanced technologies.
The new awards include grants to New North area school districts:
Clintonville Public School District, Waupaca, Shawano, and Outagamie Counties | $50,000
The Clintonville Public School District will use grant funds to purchase several Amatrol Industry 4.0 Learning Systems, including a Portable AC/DC Electrical trainer, a Portable Electrical Control trainer, a Portable Pneumatics trainer, a Pneumatic Hand Tool Package, a Portable Measurement Tools package, a Skill-Boss and Hand Tool Package, and a Portable Electronic Sensor to enable students to obtain Manufacturing Standards Skills Council (MSSC) and Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) certifications.
Cedar Grove-Belgium School District, Sheboygan County | $50,000
The Cedar Grove-Belgium Area School District will use grant funds to purchase an industrial CNC Mill and an industrial HVAC Learning System to launch two credit-aligned CNC and HVAC career pathways at the district’s new Rocket Academy Charter School, a regional advanced technology training center serving Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties.
