APPLETON — The state will provide an additional $22 million to support emergency response projects under previously announced pandemic response programs.
The funding targets fire station construction and expansion, emergency medical services (EMS) and emergency medical response (EMR) program support and expansion projects, and a permanent drive-through immunization and testing site.
Gov. Tony Evers earlier this year announced more than $200 million in awards through the Neighborhood Investment Fund and nearly $100 million in the Healthcare Infrastructure Grant programs, respectively, to go to projects in communities throughout Wisconsin.
The funding helps ensure the state's rural communities have adequate emergency response options and update fire stations, facilities, and services, Evers said.
“By preparing for whatever comes next, we’re not only strengthening pandemic response in our communities, but building the future we want for our families, our communities, and our state," Evers said.
Grant recipients in the New North region include:
- City of De Pere - $206,831 grant for a mobile EMS unit
- City of Oconto Falls - $7,000,000 grant for fire station expansion
- City of Peshtigo - $3,001,379 grant for construction of two EMS stations
- City of Waupun - $204,864 grant to expand emergency medical responder services
Visit BadgerBounceback.wi.gov to view pandemic-related assistance information for individuals, businesses, organizations and communities.