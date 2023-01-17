The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that nine projects have been selected to receive Export Expansion Grants.
More than $1.2 million has been granted through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports for projects to grow dairy, meat, and crop product exports since the program started in 2021. Matching funds are required at 20% of the grant award and can be cash or in-kind. Project work for the first-round grants is under way, and second-round projects will begin early this year.
The round two grants are:
- Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, $90,000: Develop targeted marketing materials and research ways to create customized sustainability messages for targeted markets.
- Wisconsin Beef Council, $50,000: Continue education efforts and promotion of beef in Central America working with the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
- World Dairy Expo, $100,000: Conduct WDE international promotion to expand international buyer outreach, participation, and engagement.
- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, $100,000: Promote Wisconsin dairy in foreign markets, drive global awareness, elevate perception, and support sales of Wisconsin cheese and dairy products.
- Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, $100,000: Continue and expand consultative services, technical and financial support for social media and marketing campaigns, shipping/logistics costs for buyer samples, in-store demo costs, and retail sampling/merchandising.
- Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, $49,950: Explore new markets and promote Wisconsin fresh, chipping, and seed potatoes in Mexico and Canada.
- Center for Dairy Research, $43,980: Develop recipes to incorporate Wisconsin dairy products into typical applications found in target export markets.
- University of Wisconsin–Madison, $49,719: Provide export promotion and buyer training to grow New Zealand, Kenya, and Tanzania markets for Wisconsin produced bovine semen and embryos.
- University of Wisconsin–River Falls, $100,000: Provide new, expanded opportunities for collaboration with industry-related business concerns, domestic and international governments, and regulatory agencies in the Netherlands, Tanzania, Thailand, and UAE.