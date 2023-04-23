The Brown County STEM Innovation Center on the UW-Green Bay campus will host the second annual STEM Family Day April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free, hands-on event will include robotics, rockets, arcade games, and more. Ice Clouds, Taqueria Maldonado’s, and Minzo’s Kitchen will be available on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Some of the specific activities include arcade games and game design, cardboard engineering, fingerprinting 101, Lego building, water bottle lava lamps, foamwood derby, seed starting, UV bead bracelets, nature walks, design your own paper plate hat, aquatic robotics, laser cutting personalized backpack tags, 3D printing demonstrations, book/journal bonding, paper airplanes, tallest tower challenge, and bottle rocket building.
The Brown County STEM Innovation Center is located on the UW-Green Bay Campus at 2019 Technology Way, Green Bay. RSVP here.
The event is sponsored by JBS Foods, WPS Foundation, Foth, American Food Group and Sanimax and hosted by Extension Brown County, Einstein Project, the Richard J. School of Engineering at UW-Green Bay and the UWGB Engineering Club.