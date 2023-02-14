The Stephenson National Bank & Trust was awarded the Wisconsin Bankers Foundation’s 2022 Financial Education Innovation Award during the Wisconsin Bankers Association’s Bank Executives Conference.
The WBF Financial Education Innovation Award recognizes a bank that has taken a unique approach to promoting financial literacy and has exhibited exemplary dedication to expanding financial education in its community. Daniel Peterson, SNBT President and CEO, and Lisa Hower, SNBT Financial Literacy Coordinator and BSA Compliance Specialist II, accepted the award on behalf of the bank and its financial literacy team.
This year’s award recognized an effort to turn an activity that bankers had done in the classroom before into a game show, “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.” The student contestants had a chance to blind taste-test both the generic and name brand options of 3 popular foods, and the host, Penny Saver, showed them just how much they could save in their piggy banks by choosing the lower cost option.
The concept for the game show was created by the bank’s financial literacy team and executed by employees in various areas of the bank. The reach of the project extended far beyond the traditional classroom presentations thanks to the creation of web-based resources, outreach to teachers in multiple districts, distribution by employees to their friends and families, and a successful social media campaign.