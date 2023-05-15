The Stephenson National Bank & Trust showcased its commitment to educating young people about financial literacy in April.
Staff members gave presentations at schools in Marinette, Menominee, Stephenson, Wausaukee, and Crivitz to share money saving lessons with kindergarten through eighth grade students.
Lisa Hower, Financial Literacy Coordinator, said the program has been a highly rewarding experience for both her and SNBT volunteers.
"Witnessing the next generation's enthusiasm for saving money and securing their financial future has been a joy for myself and the program's volunteers," said Hower. "The positive impact this initiative has on children in our community is something I love about the program. The time and effort invested in the program have proved to be worthwhile, and we are thrilled to be in the classroom engaging with students and seeing them comprehend the significance of saving money for their future."
For talking points, books, games, and teaching materials for children about saving money, visit SNBT’s website.