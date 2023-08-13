Eleven students serving time at Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center earned certificates in industrial maintenance this summer through a partnership with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and The Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The 4-year-old program has certified 44 students and according to officials at a graduation ceremony last week, previous graduates went on to obtain employment through work release with 15 working in the field for which they were certified. They earned an average starting wage of $20 per hour.
The program requires the students to earn 15 credits in 15 weeks, a program NWTC President Kristen Raney described as "challenging." She said the credits can be applied to future educational goals.
"In addition to taking the college credit classes, the students also learn about employability and interview skills from the career services team" Raney said.
Student Elias Moldonado said taking the course will allow him to change careers and avoid the pitfalls he experienced prior to his incarceration.
"I'm ready to try something different and I'm looking forward to getting different results," Moldonado said. "This program has given me a clear, definitive path out of my past. This is a great school and you guys are amazing people making real life changing differences."
Jared Hoy, deputy secretary of the Department of Corrections enocuraged the students to remember their hard work and persistence and apply those lessons to future challenges when they leave incarceration.
After the ceremony, Hoy said the DOC is always looking to expand educational opportunities in the prison system, but is sometimes limited by the amount of resources available. Hoy said they consistently hear from employers that the people who complete vocational training through the DOC are high-quality employees.
Among the programs offered are welding, CNC, masonry, horticulture, heavy equipment maintenance and mechatronics.