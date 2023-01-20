OSHKOSH – Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce activities for the past 20 years have generated and supported a $1.5 billion economic impact and helped create and support 13,481 jobs, according to a study just released.
In 2022, the Chamber partnered with the Center for Customized Research and Services at UW-Oshkosh to estimate the Chamber’s economic impact on the Oshkosh regional economy from 2001 – 2021.
The results of the report, released to Chamber members at the annual meeting, come from evaluation of the Chamber’s operations, economic development programming and the broader regional economy’s performance in the past 20 years.
“I’m proud of all that the Chamber and the Oshkosh business community has accomplished over the last two decades to fuel and support our local community,” said Rob Kleman, President at Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce. “For over 100 years, the Oshkosh Chamber has been leading the way in its economic development activities, and we look forward to what the next decade will bring for the success of our businesses and community.”
Kleman said economic development projects in the past two decades, include the development of the Downtown Action Plan, relocation and expansion of Oshkosh Corporation’s global headquarters, growth of the Universal Business Park and the creation of the Chamber’s Revolving Loan Fund.
The chamber also played a crucial role in the retention and attraction of recent major development and investment projects, including MERGE Urban Development, the Mineshaft Restaurant and Marriott TownePlace Suites Hotel by Marriott and other Oshkosh Avenue developments.
Small business development and growth contributes greatly to the chamber’s impact, accounting for 90 percent of the chamber’s membership. The chamber collaborates and partners with entrepreneurs, employers and workers to continue investing, inventing and innovating.
“With the support of the Chamber, we knew Oshkosh was the right community to truly allow our business to thrive. When our local businesses are succeeding, our region is succeeding, and we’re excited to continue to serve our community and patrons,” Nathan Krohn, General Manager/Owner Teriyaki Madness.
The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce represents more than 900 members.