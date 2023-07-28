According to a new study from Carlson Law, Wisconsin ranks No. 23 nationwide for investment fraud, losing $24 million in 2022. Across the country, a record $3.82 billion was stolen in 2022, up from $1.6 billion the previous year.
Investment fraud has become the No. 1 type of fraud in the U.S. The unprecedented rise is largely due to crypto-investment scams and newer artificial intelligence “deep fake videos,” which trick consumers into believing a trusted public figure is encouraging investment.
Carlson Law released the States Most At-Risk for Investment Fraud study after analyzing the most recent data from the FBI and the FTC released in 2023.
Key study findings show that Wisconsin victims lost an average of $123,688 (No. 18 most nationwide). Statewide, 3.3 investment fraud complaints were filed with the FBI per 100,000 residents (No. 44 most in the country).