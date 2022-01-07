APPLETON — Suburban Enterprises announced this week the addition of the former Valley Tool, Inc. industrial facility at 3040 N. Pointer Road, Appleton.
The acquisition of the 20,000-square-foot facility allows Suburban to expand on its automation and fabrication capabilities and meet the growing market demands for custom manufacturing solutions.
This is the company’s first facility acquisition since the announcement of its rebrand to Suburban Enterprises in October 2020. Suburban's field services and fabrication building was previously located at 3067 W. Elberg Ave, Appleton.
“With steady growth and strong future forecasts, it was time for us to move into a larger facility,” says Perry Schisel, President and Chief Executive Officer at Suburban Enterprises, Inc. “Besides production we also gained some much-needed office space, and the location is perfect with easy access to highways 41 and 441.”
Suburban’s manufacturing solutions range from UL-listed control panels to modular electrical equipment builds and assemblies, custom kitting, temporary power solutions, rough-in electrical assemblies, as well as any custom assemblies. The new facility will allow Suburban to continue to producing these industry-leading manufacturing solutions and use the additional square footage for larger sized projects.
Manufacturing operations began at the new facility on December 6.