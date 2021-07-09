A new survey looks to gain regional insights from women in the workforce.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Center for Public Affairs, in partnership with the newly launched Institute for Women’s Leadership and the New North, Inc., are seeking working women across the region to participate in a research opportunity designed to gain regional insights on women in the workplace. The research project seeks the perspectives and experiences of Northeast Wisconsin working women in order to regionally inform how the Institute can best serve female professionals in the area.
The survey is open to all individuals who identify as female and are currently working. Click here to take the anonymous survey, which is open through July 30. The results will be used to attract, retain and develop women in our New North 18-county region.
“New North is excited to gain insights about the powerful force women participating in Wisconsin's labor force represent,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North, Inc. “There is much work to be done in Northeast Wisconsin and this data will help us get after it.”
The survey was designed to gather multidimensional data around work-life aspects affecting working women such as career development, career challenges, workplace equity and culture. Specifically, questions investigate:
- Leadership support
- Family support
- Workplace culture
- Networks
- Promotion opportunities
“While much data exists at the national level about women in the workforce, local trends on matters crucial to the success of working women are limited. The intent of the survey is to address that gap, fueling the attracting, retaining and encouraging of qualified talent with Institute initiatives and collaborations,” said Institute for Women’s Leadership Executive Director Teri Zuege-Halvorsen.