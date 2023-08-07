Sustana, De Pere, announced acquisition of Hanna Paper one of the largest high-grade paper recycling companies in North America.
Terms of the deal were not released.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hanna processes 300,000 tons of paper annually through its eight recovery facilities across North America. The company employs approximately 200 employees and services over 1,000 customers.
“Today marks an exciting milestone for Sustana and the long-term stability of our supply chain,” said Fabian de Armas, CEO of Sustana. “We are steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, and we are thrilled to welcome Hanna, a long-time leader in our industry, to the Sustana family. We look forward to growing together with Hanna and its team as we continue to deliver on our vision of a circular economy.”
Michael Knox, President of Hanna said, "Partnering with Sustana is an exciting step in the continued growth of Hanna. Together, we will continue to offer expanded sustainability solutions to current and new customers and be part of a unique and growing platform.”
Sustana is committed to continuously investing in the stability of its supply chain through strategic acquisitions. The company was acquired by Blackstone in 2021.
Sustana operates uses post-consumer materials to produce a suite of recycled fiber, paper and packaging solutions for customers throughout North America.