Gov. Tony Evers created a task force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence to gather and analyze information and produce an advisory action plan that identifies generative artificial intelligence’s impact on Wisconsin’s labor market and hot it may affect key industries and occupations and recommend workforce development and educational responses.
"Establishing this task force will be critical in understanding, adapting to, and capitalizing on the transformations AI will bring, ensuring Wisconsin’s workforce and industries remain steady, stable, and robust in the face of technological advancement," said Evers.
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used in a range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, education, transportation and agriculture. The task force will help ensure there are equitable opportunities for state residents to obtain the required skills to work in rapidly changing fields and industries.
The Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and will be chaired by DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek or a designee. The governor will appoint additional members to serve on the Task Force, including Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld or a designee, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes or a designee, representatives from the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Technical College Systems, and other representatives from state and local government, the business community, educational institutions, organized labor, the technology sector, and other leaders from relevant workforce sectors and industries.