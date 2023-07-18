Plans to install high-speed internet via fiber optic cables in Oshkosh has hit a snag, according to WHBY News.
TDS has canceled their project, citing issues with city permitting and the cost of repairing streets and sidewalks after the installation of underground conduit.
Assistant City Manager John Fitzpatrick said the contractors hired to install the first fiber lines did not place them the required three feet below ground
Madison-based TDS announced plans in 2021 to bring high-speed internet to 19,000 addresses in Oshkosh. Those that paid an initial $25 registration fee will get refunds..
The company has announced fiber optic projects throughout Wisconsin since 2021 including in Appleton, Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Suamico, Howard, Hobart, Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Plymouth, Kohler and others.
In fall 2022, the company said it planned to invest $1 billion of its funds into fiber optic expansion in Wisconsin and has received additional funds from federal broadbrand grant programs.