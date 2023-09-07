The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s will host its ninth annual Get Real Video Premiere at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay Oct. 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
It will serve as the debut of the newest installment of the alliance's Get Real Math and Get Real Science videos. New this year, the organization will debut an employability skills video called, ‘How to be successful in the workplace.’ There are 10 companies featured in the video giving tips on employment success. The skills featured in the video are related to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction’s Youth Apprenticeship’s Employability Skills certificate. Purchase tickets for the free event by clicking here.
Ann Franz, executive director for the organization said, "The concept of the videos came from a math teacher participating in the Alliance's K-12 task force. She was looking for a tool to show students how the curriculum she was teaching is used in the real world."
In 2014, five videos were created to answer the questions students often ask, "When am I ever going to use this in the real world?" The free educational videos include a teacher lesson plan and spotlight real-world problems at manufacturing companies. To date, there have been more than 70 Get Real Math! Videos created. In 2021, the organization debuted Get Real Science videos.
At the event signage stating "Educators are the stars of our community" are displayed and teachers walk down the red carpet to have their pictures taken. There are numerous prizes given away including $500 cash awards to math, and science departments, along with at a Miller Electric Millermatic 211 welder ($1,900 value). In addition, there will be a $500 cash award given to a school guidance office.
Companies being featured in this year’s videos are: Alliance Laundry Systems, EMT International, and KI. The following companies are featured in the ‘How to be successful in the workplace’ video: Alliance Laundry Systems, Georgia-Pacific, Green Bay Packaging, Heartland Label Printers, KI, LaForce, Marine Travelift, Nicolet Plastics, Packer Fastener and Sargento Foods.
The Get Real Math & Science Premiere is one of many events the Alliance is sponsoring as part of October is Manufacturing Month. Other events include the 13th annual Manufacturing First Expo & Conference at the Resch Expo on Oct. 25. There will be over 200 exhibitors with over half being manufacturing companies located in northeast Wisconsin. For more information go to manufacturingfirst.com.
NEW Manufacturing Alliance will also host the 12th annual Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards dinner at the Resch Expo Oct. 24. This year's winning schools are Appleton West High School, Fond du Lac High School, Green Bay N.E.W. School of Innovation, Oshkosh Area School District, Seymour Community School District, Two Rivers High School and Wabeno High School. Manufacturing companies recognized for their partnership with education include Advanced Tooling Specialists, Amcor Flexibles, Miller Electric Mfg. Co., Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, Team Industries and Walker Forge. 4
To purchase tickets to attend the event go to: https://NEWMAGetReal2023.eventbrite.com.