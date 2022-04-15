MILWAUKEE—Twenty-six Wisconsin manufacturers statewide have been selected as finalists for the 33rd Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, including 10 companies from the New North region.
The MOTY program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities. Manufacturing contributes more than $63 billion to the state’s economy — nearly 20 percent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product — employing about 480,000 people.
Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size. The 33st Annual Manufacturer of the Year Award finalists from the New North region are:
Small Category (1-99 employees)
- Industrial Nameplate, Inc. D.B.A. STRYKER – Appleton
- Wisconsin Lightning Lab, Inc. – Fond du Lac
Medium Category (100-249 employees)
- Muza Sheet Metal Co – Oshkosh
- Orion Energy Systems – Manitowoc
- Redline Plastics LLC – Manitowoc
- Winsert Inc. – Marinette
Large Category (250-499 employees)
- Appvion, LLC – Appleton
Mega Category (500+ employees)
- Amcor Flexibles North America – Oshkosh
- Green Bay Packaging Inc. – Green Bay
- Mercury Marine – Fond du Lac
Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sponsor the annual MOTY awards program. These partners will celebrate the finalists and reveal the winners on May 19 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.
To see a full list of finalists and to read more information about the event, visit www.wimoty.com.