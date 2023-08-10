In recognition of National Black Business Month in August, St. Norbert College’s Mulva Family Library will host The Market, featuring more than 40 Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as Black-owned food trucks, from northeast Wisconsin.
The one-time event will be held Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Third Street in De Pere, in front of the Mulva Library on the St. Norbert campus.
“The Market at the Mulva Library can have a significant impact on the economic and social well-being of the Black community, while also promoting diversity and inclusion in the broader business landscape,” said Jasmine Gordon, Mulva Library community engagement coordinator. “The Market will also provide overall visibility to not only the general community, but to the St. Norbert College campus community as well.”
St. Norbert College students will be able to connect with Black business owners and entrepreneurs, which “helps them create lasting connections to the area,” Gordon said. “That, in turn, supports the retention of young talent.”
The Market is made possible by a $3,000 award from the New North microgrant fund that was designed to support ethnic and diverse businesses in their startup or growth phase. The fund was established earlier this year by New North Inc. in partnership with The Business Council and the Ethnic & Diverse Business Coalition.
“Supporting and celebrating Black-owned businesses supports overall economic empowerment that will help create jobs and stimulate economic growth not only within the Black community, but northeast Wisconsin as a whole,” Gordon said. “When these businesses succeed, they can invest in the community, support local initiatives and contribute to the development of a thriving local economy.”
For more information, contact Jasmine Gordon at 920-403-3319 or jasmine.gordon@snc.edu.