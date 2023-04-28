There will be a grand opening at The Ridge YMCA at Capital Credit Union, 1121 W. Main Ave., De Pere, May 1 at 9 a.m. Tours will be available through May 6 for Y members, as well as those interested in joining the Y.
This new Express Y is an adult model wellness center located on the third and fourth floors of the Capital Credit Union building. This facility will be available for adult YMCA members ages 18 and older, offering cardio and strength equipment, group exercise classes, personal training, and child watch while you work out. The space includes two locker rooms, each equipped with a sauna, whirlpool, and steam room.
The Y’s partnership with Capital Credit Union focuses on connecting physical and financial wellbeing by not only opening a new Express Y to our community, but also providing access to financial education programming, provided by Capital Credit Union, to the community that will be available at all Greater Green Bay YMCA locations.