ThedaCare and Froedtert Health have announced a new joint venture creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh to expand convenient access to care for those living in the region. Care will be collectively delivered to patients through the joint venture, and coordinated between ThedaCare and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network providers.
“ThedaCare and Froedtert Health have a shared commitment to the people of Wisconsin,” said Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFP, ThedaCare President & CEO. “Enhancing convenient access to high-quality care is a key principle of this partnership, which supports our missions to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve, and aligns with our population health vision of becoming proactive partners in health.”
The joint venture comes on the heels of a partnership announced in September 2022 between ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, designed to expand access to the most advanced levels of medicine to those living in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
“The health campuses of the future will offer high-quality health care services for treatment and prevention that will be offered in a coordinated, seamless approach by our organizations,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “Together, we are pursuing innovation in health care and the highest standards for patient care outcomes, ultimately creating value for all.”
Moving Forward Together for Patients
The two health campuses created by the partners will be an extension to the trusted medical care currently provided to the Fond du Lac and Oshkosh communities by ThedaCare and the Froedtert & MCW health network.
ThedaCare is the largest health care system in the region, serving more than 650,000 community members in Northeast and Central Wisconsin. ThedaCare has been serving the Oshkosh community through a surgery center, primary care, pediatrics, imaging, full lab services, cancer care, physical therapy, visiting specialists, home care, hospice care and durable medical equipment/retail.
Demand for access to advanced comprehensive care, close to home continues to grow in the Fond du Lac and Oshkosh areas. Nearly 72% of Oshkosh’s 85,000 residents live east of Interstate 41 and generate 45% of Emergency Department visits, according to Claritas and the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Most current health care services are located west of I-41, meaning east-side residents are more than 15 minutes away from a hospital or emergency room.
“We want to continue protecting the community by offering emergency care to more of our communities,” said Jacobson. “When minutes count, it is critical to have local access to acute treatments for the best possible outcomes for our patients.”
Fond du Lac has a current population of nearly 63,000 people, according to Claritas. The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network has cared for more than 6,500 unique patients from the Fond du Lac market in the past two years, with patient volume increasing by 13.8% in that same period.
The local economy was considered as partners determined the importance of moving forward with these projects. The two new health campuses complement the community development efforts underway in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh. The Fond du Lac campus will be located in a retail district, offering convenient access to care. The Oshkosh campus will be located on the Fox River in downtown Oshkosh, and will complement the area’s major redevelopment, including new condominiums, restaurants and more.
The Health Campus of the Future
The health campuses created by the partnership between ThedaCare and Froedtert Health will be known as health campuses of the future, which will provide patients with convenient access to high-quality health care. The smaller-scale, modern community hospitals will offer easy, around-the-clock access to emergency and inpatient care in a highly efficient setting. The hospitals will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
The Fond du Lac campus is expected to be approximately 18,000 sq. ft., with an estimated $35M investment. The Oshkosh campus is expected to be approximately 58,000 sq. ft., with an estimated $76.3M investment. Each hospital is expected to have emergency care, inpatient beds, and 24/7 coverage with board-certified emergency physicians.
For patients requiring additional care, observation and tests, plans call for 24/7 Computed Tomography (CT) scans, x-ray, ultrasound, mammogram with outpatient access at both sites. The Oshkosh campus will also offer MRI and lab services, in addition to a retail pharmacy, ambulatory surgery center with three operating rooms and an onsite medical office building (MOB) for robust primary care and specialties.
“ThedaCare is fortunate to have a partner such as Froedtert Health which shares the same commitment to providing patients access to exceptional, high-quality care,” said Dr. Andrabi. “We will continue to advance our partnership to ensure patients receive the care they expect and deserve while empowering each person to live their unique, best life.”
More services may be added over time based on community need. Architect, design and constructions partners will be announced at a later date. Groundbreaking on the health campuses is expected to take place in spring 2023, with project completion in 2024.