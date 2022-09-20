NEENAH—ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) health network announced a partnership that will provide patients with expanded access to specialty care.
The vision of the partnership will elevate care for local communities in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, ensuring patients have access to high-quality, advanced levels of medicine when needed and creating a seamless, integrated connection to pre- and post-care near home.
As part of the partnership, the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network will provide progressive medical care to ThedaCare patients for specialty services such as heart and lung transplants and advanced heart failure, with ThedaCare providing care locally before and after.
“The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network and ThedaCare have a shared commitment to the people of Wisconsin,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “Enhancing access to the most advanced levels of specialty care through this new partnership supports our missions to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”
The Froedtert & MCW health network will also provide virtual critical care in coordination with ThedaCare providers as part of the partnership. There will be an opportunity to add more specialty services over time based on community need.
“Our patients and community members living in Northeast and Central Wisconsin can expect better health outcomes through expanded, convenient access to coordinated, specialty care close to home,” said Dr. Imran A. Andrabi, ThedaCare President & CEO. “Our focus will be on providing seamless care, putting patients and families first, always.”
This partnership also will further ThedaCare’s development of a graduate medical education program, which will enhance patient access to medical and specialty services, and help strengthen the future of health care in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
Patients may begin experiencing coordinated care from ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the MCW health network by the end of 2022.