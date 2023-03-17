NEENAH – The next major milestone in the $100 million investment to modernize ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah has been reached as the new Emergency Department opens.
Since the groundbreaking in spring 2022, construction crews have been working on multiple areas to enhance and expand services.
In this phase, care teams will now begin to provide care in the newly constructed portion of the Emergency Department (ED) on Monday, March 20, 2023. The new space includes a designated ED entrance, spacious waiting room, eight additional emergency care rooms and three triage rooms. The existing Emergency Department remained open during the initial construction process, and construction teams will now focus on modernizing that space.
“We designed our constructions phases to ensure our teams could continue providing critical services for our patients and families," said Lynn Detterman, senior vice president of ThedaCare South Region.
In this first major phase, ThedaCare expanded the Emergency Department, doubling the previous care space. When all construction is complete, there will be 20 exams rooms, including specialized rooms for trauma and behavioral health, with the latest technology and equipment.
The design plan includes an increased number of negative pressure rooms, also called isolation rooms, which provide a safe space to care for those with an infectious illness.
“The health care team’s workstation will be located in the center of the area, with treatment rooms on the perimeter, giving teams a direct line of sight into each room,” said Detterman. “As we strive to understand the unique needs of the communities we serve, we recognized there is an increased demand for behavioral health support in the ED. The new space includes designated rooms for behavioral health services, keeping the safety of patients top of mind.”