The ThedaStar Air Medical Program is now using a new helipad adjacent to the emergency department for rapid transfer of patients.
Specialized teams are also providing critical care in a redesigned and modernized Trauma Center. Both are part of a $100 million project to modernize the ThedaCare hospital in Neenah.
“Updates to the Neenah campus are benefiting the region and surrounding communities that the ThedaCare system serves, ensuring our patients have access to the care they need,” said Lynn Detterman, Senior Vice President of ThedaCare South Region. “ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah continues to serve as our anchor hospital for critical care with services such as the Level II Trauma Center, certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and emergency care located at the campus.”
The current ThedaStar helipad and hangar, located near the W G Bryan Bridge, will continue to be used.
“Having an aircraft that is staffed and readied for immediate response 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is critical for the communities we serve,” said Dr. Raymond Georgen, ThedaCare System Trauma Medical Director. “There have been thousands of lives saved due to the access ThedaStar provides. The experienced flight nurses, paramedics, pilots, mechanics and communications specialists work together to deliver fast, reliable and quality care.”
Since 1986, ThedaStar has completed more than 15,000 flights providing emergency medical transport services to communities across Wisconsin. When ThedaStar launched in June 1986, it was the third air ambulance program in the state, and the only one north of Milwaukee or Madison.
“ThedaStar transports and transfers trauma patients and critically ill patients, including transport from rural hospitals,” said Georgen. “This collaboration allows for teams, across the entire region, to work in concert with each other.”
In addition to the new helipad, there is also a separate hallway for those patients experiencing a trauma allowing better privacy and access.
The redesigned trauma center also opened with specialized rooms to enhance patient care and experience. The Level II Trauma Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah cares for people in a 17-plus county area in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
Rooms have been updated with the latest technology, equipment and space. For example, in the new trauma rooms, imaging is available in an adjacent room.
“Having a CT scanner next to the trauma room will allow for rapid imaging of seriously injured patients, and that is extremely valuable during crucial moments,” said Georgen. “Again, we're on the clock. Our teams must work quickly. This advanced, convenient equipment uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the body, and has a positive impact to the care we're able to deliver.”
The next areas of focus for the project are:
- A new Women’s Center, which includes mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing.
- Expanded access for Behavioral Health services by redesigning the inpatient space.
- Creation of “Main Street”, where key diagnostic outpatient services will be located on the first floor of the hospital to ensure easier patient access.
- A new dining area on the main floor for the convenience of visitors and team members.
- An updated Family Birth Center.