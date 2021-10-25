NEENAH — ThedaCare will invest $100 million to enhance and expand services at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. The modernization aims to reduce cost, improve capacity, create sustained operational efficiency with more efficient work areas and enhance patient experience.
“The vast updates to the physical space at the Neenah campus will benefit the entire ThedaCare system, making our teams stronger together,” said Dr. Imran A. Andrabi, president and CEO of ThedaCare. “ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah will continue to serve as our anchor hospital for critical care with services such as the Level II Trauma Center, certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and emergency care located at the campus."
The enhancements will advance coordinated care throughout ThedaCare's service area, including critical access hospitals, offering patients greater access to care as close to home as possible, Andrabi said.
The architectural design was created in partnership with physicians, clinicians and staff. Highlights of the transformation will include:
- Expanding and redesigning the emergency department, creating additional care space. The 20 exam rooms will include specialized rooms for trauma and behavioral health patients.
- Creating an additional ThedaStar Air Medical Program Helipad adjacent to the Emergency Department for rapid transfer of patients.
- Enhancing the specialized space to care for stroke patients to continue a coordinated response as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, a designation given to those hospitals that have specific abilities to care for the most complex stroke cases.
- Updating operating rooms to include advanced robotic surgical equipment and creating four dedicated robotics suites.
- Updating the Family Birth Center with a modern, comfortable and soothing environment.
- Creating a new environment for the Women’s Center, which includes mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing.
- Improving and expanding access for Behavioral Health services by redesigning the inpatient space and reintroducing the Day Treatment program to the hospital.
- Creating “Main Street,” where key diagnostic outpatient services will be located on the first floor of the hospital to ensure easier patient access.
- Designing a new dining area on the main floor for the convenience of visitors and team members.
A significant portion of the update at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah also will include the creation of space to house a Graduate Medical Education program, which will provide formal medical education and training for medical doctors and doctors of osteopathic medicine. GMEs are commonly referred to as residencies or fellowships. Once complete, ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah will be the first hospital in Northeast Wisconsin to offer an accredited GME program outside of Milwaukee and Madison.
The modernization was approved ThedaCare board of trustees, along with support from the ThedaCare Foundation-Neenah. In 1909, Theda Clark Memorial Hospital opened with 20 beds, one operating room, one emergency room and one delivery room.
Construction is planned to begin in January 2022, with completion in in fall 2023. The project will create the equivalent of approximately 200 construction jobs.
Enhancements to better the patient experience at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah were funded in part through donors who support the ThedaCare Foundation-Neenah. The foundation is actively raising $15 million to directly support this project.
Project partners include: Cannon Design, Miron Construction and Hplex Solutions. Patients will continue to have access to coordinated care throughout the entire project. ThedaCare is the largest employer in the region, delivering care to more than 600,000 residents in 17 counties and employs more than 7,000 health care professionals.