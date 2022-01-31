NEENAH—ThedaCare announced that it can now resume non-urgent elective surgeries, which had been paused on Monday, January 17, due to staffing constraints related to COVID-19.
The hospital system had seen a record number of patients at its seven regional hospitals due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. ThedaCare said it can now safely manage both communities’ COVID-19 cases and all surgeries.
“Resuming non-urgent, elective surgeries that were previously deferred is a positive step forward as we continue to care for a significant number of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals,” said Dr. Michael Hooker, ThedaCare vice president and Chief Medical Officer-Acute Care. “We are grateful for the purposeful planning, and rapid response from our teams, that allows us the ability to reintroduce services and provide safe access to care for our patients.”
Surgery teams and providers will continue to evaluate procedures on a case-by-case basis. ThedaCare will monitor the situation and adjust surgery plans to best meet the needs of those served.