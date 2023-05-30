The Fox Cities Chamber hosted a commencement ceremony for its 2022-2023 Leadership Fox Cities (LFC) program on Tuesday, May 23 at Butte des Morts Country Club in Appleton. This year’s class comprised 39 distinguished individuals from various industries within the Fox Cities.
Graduates of this year’s class are:
- Brittney Bachorz, Winnebago County Department of Human Services
- Beau Bernhoft, Village of Little Chute
- Andrea Bierbrauer, Heckrodt Wetland Reserve
- Len Borruso, Miller
- Eric Broten, Fox Cities Chamber
- Vanessa Cagal, Network Health
- Nicole Casner, Appleton Public Library
- Sara Clark, Ascension
- Jacquelynn Connell, UWO-Fox Cities Campus
- Karen Crisler, World Relief Fox Valley
- Rachel Curran, Goodwill NCW
- Anthony Custard, American National Bank Fox Cities
- Adam Dorn, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue
- Heather Earl, Nicolet National Bank
- Amanda Elliot, Brown & Brown
- Todd Freeman, Appleton Police Department
- Andrew Gast, BLC Community Bank
- Gabriel Grahek, Herrling Clark Law Firm
- Brandon Gries, Nicolet National Bank
- Monjot Kang, ThedaCare
- Jessica Klingberg, The Community Blood Center, Inc.
- Tyler Krowiorz, Jewelers Mutual Group
- Heather Landreman, Tri-County Dental
- Kelsey Lutzow, Community Living Solutions
- Anne Mares, Coalesce Marketing & Design
- Chris McDaniel, Kaukauna Area School District
- Amber Nelson, Lawrence University
- Terra Niemczyk, Great Northern Corporation
- Kari Prentice, Miller Electric Manufacturing, LLC
- Philip Riley, Xavier Catholic Schools
- Hope Schaefer, Girls on the Run of Northeast WI
- Craig Schott, Thrivent
- Billie Sherman, VF Corporation
- Meghan Sherwood, United Way Fox Cities
- Jacquline Smedberg, Appleton Area School District
- Melissa Smith, Wipfli LLP
- Jennifer Van Thiel, Fox Valley Technical College
- Randy Williams, Miron Construction Co., Inc.
- Paige Zoelk, Community First Credit Union
Speakers at the ceremony included Amy Schanke, Director of Leadership Fox Cities, Fox Cities Chamber; Dan Voss, Executive Vice President, Industrial Operations, Miron Construction; Tyler Krowiorz, LFC Class Speaker; Kari Meixl, Faculty, Fox Valley Technical College, Keynote Speaker; and Matthew D. Brehmer, Brehmer Law, LLC, President, Leadership Fox Cities Alumni Association.
The ceremony was made possible thanks to the program sponsor, Bergstrom; commencement sponsor, Miron; and Debbie Daanen Photography.
Also during the commencement ceremony, each small-group project was highlighted. Leadership Fox Cities small-group projects annually make an impact in all corners of the Fox Cities, and 2022-2023 was no exception as program participants successfully executed the following projects: Shine a Light on Youth Go, Pitch-in Kitchen, Tables for Tomorrow, Fostering Belonging Through Mentoring with InspireWI, HireUp and 3C.
Applications are open for the 2023-2024 Leadership Fox Cities class. Members of the class meet monthly from September-May for immersive educational sessions on issues in business, education, government, media, human services, health, law enforcement, environment, and the arts. Find out more online at https://foxcitieschamber.com/leadership-fox-cities/.