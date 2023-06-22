Gov. Tony Evers announced in a recent press release his appointments to the Green Ribbon Commission on Clean Energy and Environmental Innovation.
Evers created the commission in April to advise on the state’s Green Innovation Fund, the first environmental and clean energy fund in Wisconsin.
The Green Innovation Fund and its partners will leverage public and private financing to invest in projects that provide environmental and clean energy solutions to businesses, reduce pollution, lower energy costs for families, and expand access to clean, affordable energy options.
Among members of the Green Ribbon Commission on Clean Energy and Environmental Innovation are:
- Pamela Boivin, executive director and loan officer at Woodland Financial Partners, Shawano
- John Brogan, chief executive officer at the Bank of Kaukauna, Kaukauna
- Andy Buck, director of Government Affairs for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 7, Oshkosh
The Green Innovation Fund, which will be administered by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
The federal Inflation Reduction Act created the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund and allocated $27 billion in competitive funding for states and nonprofit entities that collaborate with community financing institutions, such as green banks, to support projects that will combat the climate crisis, invest in innovative clean energy development, and create good-paying jobs.