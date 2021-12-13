GREEN BAY—Three new, nonstop flights are taking off for warm weather destinations from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, Sun Country Airlines begins twice-weekly nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers on Thursdays and Sundays. On Friday, Dec. 17, the airline begins twice-weekly nonstop service to Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Fridays and Sundays.
Also on Thursday, Frontier Airlines launches new nonstop service to Tampa International Airport in Florida on Thursdays and Sundays. Frontier also offers nonstop service to Denver and Orlando, and it is adding flights to Ft. Lauderdale in February.
“It is great to have three inaugural flights in one week,” said Airport Director Marty Piette. “And I’m equally pleased these flights give local travelers some great options for getting away in the winter."
Piette added that support of these flights by local residents will help the airport to continue to expand service offerings.
The new flights are a strong sign of economic recovery and demonstrate an interest by local residents in getting back to travel, said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.
"The airport plays an important role in our community, having a significant yearly impact of more than $265 million," Streckenbach said. "Any time we can add more flights, especially nonstop destinations, it’s good for everyone.”