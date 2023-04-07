MADISON, Wis. – Twenty-six entries, including three from the New North Region, representing sectors such as health care, cleantech, education, software and innovations in products or services are competing in the finalist round of the 20th annual Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest.
New North firms in the final round are:
- Tyler Rezachek’s AntiMussel, Plymouth
- Joseph Ulrich’s Gud Medical, Winneconne
- Deanna Herber’s Kids in Combat Boots, Sheboygan
The contestants have emerged after two rounds of judging in the contest organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council and its sponsors and volunteers.
“Young companies such as those advancing in this year’s contest are examples of innovation that cuts across industry sector lines in Wisconsin,” said Gary Frings, chairman of the Tech Council.
Finalists will submit a 15-minute pitch deck for review by a panel of about 75 judges. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, list members of the management team and provides key financial data. Finalists are also encouraged to provide feedback from a potential or current customer.
The “Diligent Dozen,” which are the top 12 business plans announced in late May, will present live May 31 at the 2023 Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference, with winners announced June 1. Category winners, as well as the 2023 Grand Prize Winner, will be announced at the close of the Milwaukee conference. More information will be available in coming weeks at www.witrepsconference.com.
Sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing, event space and more. About $2.5 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004.