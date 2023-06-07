Dark Horse Development and Boldt said in a news release June 6 that Lawrence University, Mosaic Family Health and Prevea Health have agreed to occupy the Fox Commons development in downtown Appleton.
Lawrence University plans to put 190 beds of student housing in the development.
In a statement, Lawrence University President Laurie Carter said, "The Fox Commons development will allow Lawrence to create a living-learning community unlike anything we have done in the past."
Mosaic Family Health would relocate its practice from its Morrison Street location to Fox Commons. Mosaic Family Health is owned by ThedaCare and Ascension.
Green Bay-based Prevea plans to add a location in the development. Services would include physical therapy, health and wellness services and behavioral care including counseling and psychiatric consultations.
Dark Horse and Boldt say there would still be 20,000 square feet of space available for lease on the ground floor.
The city of Appleton announced the $33.5 million redevelopment of the former City Center Plaza in May with $4.4 million in tax incremental financing going toward the project.