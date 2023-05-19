Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, announced May 18 that it will explore development options for the Ballard Operations Center and 600 acres of surrounding land in Appleton.
The organization shared its intent to work on a Master Development Plan with Appleton officials for its Appleton-based workforce of nearly 1,500 employees. Thrivent will consider several options, including renovating the Ballard Operations Center, leasing space somewhere else in Appleton, or building a new, smaller building on its existing property.
“Thrivent has had a meaningful presence in the Appleton community for 120 years, and we'll continue to invest in our Appleton team and community,” said Paul Johnston, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary, Thrivent. “As we look to the future, the needs of our team and business have changed. Our teams have continued to thrive in a hybrid and remote environment and we now have fewer teams going into the office. We don’t need as much physical space, and the space we need is for collaboration and connection for our team. And, the Ballard Operations Center is in need of significant repairs. We look forward to working with the City of Appleton, area developers, the community and our team to plan for the future.”
Thrivent will begin a Master Development Plan with Appleton officials and developers, which will include opportunities for the community to share feedback. The organization will also factor into account the needs of the business, employee experience and feedback, overall investment costs, community impact and a desire to maintain flexibility for the future.