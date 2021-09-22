Thrivent has donated its Child Learning Center on Meade Street in Appleton to YMCA of the Fox Cities. The donation, valued at $6.1 million, gives YMCA of the Fox Cities full ownership of the facility for its continued work to serve children and families in the community.
“We’re proud to continue our support of the YMCA through this gift, particularly during a time when affordable childcare is more essential than ever to meet the changing needs of local families and working parents,” said Paul Johnston, Thrivent chief legal officer.
Thrivent built the property in 1995 and began its partnership with YMCA of the Fox Cities in 2006. Since then, YMCA has managed the child care center while Thrivent maintained ownership and primary financial responsibility for the property. This donation will enable YMCA of the Fox Cities to expand further and serve more families.
“Our YMCA remains steadfast in our mission to strengthen those who need us most,” said Bill Breider, president and CEO of YMCA of the Fox Cities. “With Thrivent’s generous support, we can continue to offer affordable care and experiences that foster children’s social and emotional development.”
The YMCA of the Fox Cities will continue to be a community 4K site for the Appleton Area School District and provide care to children from infant (age six weeks) to 4K.