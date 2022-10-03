GRAND CHUTE—Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will look a lot different when the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers take the field in 2023. Third Base Ventures, the owners of the Rattlers, announced a major renovation project for the home of the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers late last week.
The project will be undertaken by Appleton-based Boldt Construction with the design provided by Pendulum Studio, an architectural firm out of Kansas City, Missouri specializing in baseball/sports stadiums. Boldt built the stadium, which opened in 1995. Both Boldt and Pendulum worked together on the most recent renovation after the 2012 season.
This set of stadium renovations has been developed to meet the new standards for Minor League Baseball facilities as set forward in the Player Development License granted to the Third Base Ventures in 2020.
There will be new seating areas, improved player amenities, an expanded concourse that will encircle the entire stadium, and an eye-catching three-story slide as part of this stadium upgrade.
“We can’t wait for our fans to experience the new stadium renovations, which will add new outdoor suites above the left field wall, widen the existing concourse, allow fans to walk around the entire field and — last but not least — take a ride on the three-story slide in the leftfield corner," Rob Zerjav, President, CEO, and Managing Partner of Third Base Ventures/Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
The slide, a fixture of Milwaukee Brewers baseball for years, is an homage to the Timber Rattlers parent club, will be available for all fans to use during games.
The existing concourse will be widened by pushing handicapped seating towards the field while increasing the capacity for those fans in wheelchairs. The existing boardwalk will be connected to a new walkway and seating area above the left field wall that will wrap around to the area near the Festival Grill and Brews on Third.
The seating area above the left field wall will feature three covered, open-air suites as well as additional ticketed seating and general admission seating. Each of the three outdoor suites above the outfield wall will seat twenty with food and beverage options. The three suites may be combined into one 60-person suite for larger groups.
Another new area for fans is the Home Plate Club, an all-inclusive picnic area directly behind the box seats in Sections 100, 101, and 102, to accommodate groups of 75 or more. This area will include a mixture of drink rail and high-top table seating with a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet that includes food and two beverages per person.
A major change for the players is that the home and visitor clubhouses will be switching sides for next season. The visitors are moving to the current Timber Rattlers clubhouse and will be in the third base dugout starting in 2023. The Rattlers will be in the first base dugout and the current visitor clubhouse will get an extreme makeover before the Timber Rattlers can call it their home.
The new home clubhouse will be twice the size of the existing home clubhouse and will feature a new circular locker room, two indoor batting cages, two player-focused areas for nutrition and relaxation, expanded offices for coaches and a dedicated female locker room, an expanded training area, and a large weight room connected to an outdoor player agility field.
Construction for the renovation has already begun and is scheduled to be concluded in time for the start of the 2023 season. Parking at the stadium will be restricted to the West lot during the renovation project.