Titletown is set to welcome community members and visitors in September with new and returning activities.
Activities include:
- Get Learning: Activities returning to Titletown include Sign-N-Play for babies and parents to learn basic sign communications, Mindful Meditation, Wild Story Time and more;
- Get Fit: Improve balance and flexibility with yoga classes or something more intense like Boot Camp programming;
- Get Social: Interactive events include Book Club, Acoustic Lunch and musical entertainment for Campfire Fridays;
- Get Moving: Community members can participate in Tai Chi on the Great Lawn and Ballroom Dance Lessons at Hy-Vee Plaza;
- Get Creative presented by Elevate97: Opportunities include Kids Art, Art Wellness, Crafts + Cocktails and many more.
Pumpkin Palooza will return Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with activities and free pumpkin carving for the whole family.
For the first time this year, Titletown Theatre presents Macbeth. This outdoor production of Shakespeare’s iconic Macbeth will take place on Titletown’s Grand Stairs at 6 p.m., Sept. 8., with actors from Play by Play Theatre performing.
Community members can also stop by for Unplugged, an opportunity to relax and unwind with live music, food trucks and a variety of beverage on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. throughout September.
Each home gameday, Titletown Gameday Live also will return for football season, with live music and entertainment at two different park locations, as well as food and beverages for purchase, starting four hours prior to kickoff. A schedule of bands and DJs performing listed at titletown.com/events/calendar/titletowngameday-live.
Details about Titletown’s upcoming activities are listed at titletown.com/events/calendar. Up-to-date information about activities and programming can also be found on Titletown’s social media platforms.