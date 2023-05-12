TitletownTech, a venture capital firm formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, has invested in Renaissant.
Renaissant is a Wisconsin-based supply chain company that provides a technology and data solution for the flow of trucks and trailers in and out of warehouse and distribution centers.
Venture 53 led the $1.5 million seed round with participation from TitletownTech and NFI Ventures. Renaissant, launched in 2019, plans to accelerate its product innovation pipeline and hire across engineering and customer success.
“We are excited to invest in Renaissant and believe the company adds important value to the transportation marketplace,” said TitletownTech Managing Director Craig Dickman. “Renaissant’s innovative approach to yard management, which integrates warehouse management, transportation management, and driver platforms, fills an important gap for companies looking to improve the flow of goods through their facilities.”
Renaissant bridges the gap between siloed warehouse management, yard, and driver platforms. The company is on a mission to foster faster, safer, and more efficient transportation operations. New regulations that require warehouse operators to keep an accurate record of the frequency of truck trips and take actions to help mitigate the environmental impact of those activities bring increased interest to Renaissant’s solution.
“The initial Renaissant use case exposed serial gaps in the way logistics workers interact with and use technology, and those gaps create significant opportunities,” said Renaissant Founder and CEO Tom Dean. “It quickly became apparent that for Renaissant to grow at the speed its customers demand, it needed to identify strong investment partners to help it accelerate logical extensions of its core product. Their experience, commitment to building supply chain technology, and partnership network of technology and supply chain partners is truly remarkable.”
Founder Tom Dean brings over 25 years of business experience to Renaissant, spending time in finance, data science, and solutions architecture before founding Renaissant.
