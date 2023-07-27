Wisconsin launched the Internet Discount Finder website to help Wisconsin households find and access affordable internet. The new tool can assist in finding free and discounted internet service available to eligible Wisconsin residents.
The Internet Discount Finder matches eligible Wisconsin residents to low-cost home internet service and discount programs by entering their address and identifying their eligibility criteria. The tool will show available plans and describe next steps for enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP helps eligible households get a discount of up to $30 per month for broadband service and internet connected devices and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. More information about ACP can be found at GetInternet.gov.
“Affordability is a consistent barrier to many who need broadband. The Internet Discount Finder is designed to make it easier for Wisconsin households to find ways to save money on essential internet services,” said Wisconsin Public Service Commission Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “In minutes, eligible residents can learn about free and discounted internet service plans or begin enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program.”
Support is available by phone for individuals who cannot access the Internet Discount Finder website, including the:
Wisconsin Internet and Phone Helpline at (608) 267-3595;
Affordable Connectivity Program at (877) 384-2575;
Federal Lifeline Support Center at (800) 234-9473; and
Wisconsin 2-1-1, which connects to thousands of nonprofit and government services across the state.
The Internet Discount Finder can be found at https://apps.psc.wi.gov/InternetDiscountFinder.