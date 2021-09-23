Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the top 16 products moving on in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Nearly 50,000 votes were cast during the past week. The 16 Wisconsin-made products will move on to Manufacturing Madness — a head-to-head, tournament-style bracket.
The Top 16 products were announced via a livestream broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and MadeInWis.com. The announcement show can be viewed by clicking here.
Companies from the New North making the list include Mercury Marine of Fond du Lac, Broadwind Heavy Fabrications of Manitowoc, BayTek Entertainment of Pulaski, BenShot of Appleton, American Excelsior Co. of Sheboygan and Krier Foods of Random Lake.
The Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin are:
- #1 Seed: Caterpillar Global Mining – Cat Electric Rope Shovel
- #2 Seed: Kwik Trip – Glazer Donuts
- #3 Seed: Mercury Marine – V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine
- #4 Seed: Absolut Manufacturing – WiNDR
- #5 Seed: Broadwind Heavy Fabrications – 140 Ton Navy Crane
- #6 Seed: BenShot – Aircraft Propeller Glasses
- #7 Seed: BRP US Inc. – Sea-Doo Switch
- #8 Seed: Astronautics Corp. of America – Badger Pro + Flight Display
- #9 Seed: Pentenwell Industries LLC – Camp-Inn Travel Trailers
- #10 Seed: MEC Outdoors – 611 XP Clay Target Machine
- #11 Seed: Krier Foods – Jolly Good Soda
- #12 Seed: Drexel Building Supply – Off-Site Construction Residential Building
- #13 Seed: BayTek Entertainment – Skee-Ball
- #14 Seed: Brakebush Brothers Inc. – Brakebush Signature Crispy Fillet
- #15 Seed: American Excelsior Co. – Power-Stop Archery Targets
- #16 Seed: New Glarus Brewing Co. – Spotted Cow
The first round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Voting has started and will conclude at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, visit www.madeinwis.com.