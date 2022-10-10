MADISON—Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced on Wednesday the eight products moving on in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The eight Wisconsin-made products each won a head-to-head match-up in the Top 16 bracket-style tournament known as Manufacturing Madness.
The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest aims to highlight manufacturing, which is Wisconsin’s largest industry. All together, the growing economic sector employs nearly half a million people and creates $68 billion in economic output each year.
The Top 8 products moving on will compete in head-to-head matchups once again to determine the Top 4. Those four products will compete in one final popular vote round to determine the ultimate winner. WMC will announce the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin on Oct. 19 at Business Day in Madison.
The Top 8 announcement show can be viewed here.
The Top 8 Finalists are:
- Seed 1: Pierce Manufacturing Inc. – Appleton: Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck
- Seed 2: ETC, Inc – Middleton: Source Four LED Series 3
- Seed 3: Plexus Corp. – Neenah: Quidel Savanna
- Seed 4: Columbia Vehicle Group – Reedsburg: Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber
- Seed 5: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding – Sturgeon Bay: M/V Mark W. Barker
- Seed 7: H&S Manufacturing – Marshfield: LOADMASTER 2X
- Seed 8: Krier Foods – Random Lake: Jolly Good Soda
- Seed 11: Ariens – Brillion: Mammoth 850
Voting in this round continues until Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Individuals can vote once per day, per device in all four matchups at www.madeinwis.com.