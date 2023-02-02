GREEN BAY – The departure of the Algocanada from the Port of Green Bay on Jan. 25 signaled the end of the port’s 2022 shipping season. Total cargo shipments into and out of the port topped out at just over 1.75 million tons (1,765,834) for the season, a decrease of 10% from 2021.
“We had a strong shipping season in 2021 and while we strive to reach 2 million tons a year, it’s not always possible due to marketplace conditions,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “Still, in the current economy, we’re pleased with where things finished.” Across the board, small decreases in almost all cargo types contributed to the slower 2022 shipping season.
During 2022, limestone was the top cargo, followed by cement, petroleum products, salt and coal.
- Total domestic imports of limestone decreased 6% (529,311 tons) while foreign imports of limestone increased 11% (totaling 83,141 tons).
- Domestic imports of cement were down 17% to 341,725 tons.
- Domestic petroleum products exported increased by 36%, while domestic imports of petroleum products were down 46%.
- Domestic salt imports increased by 129% but were offset by a 48% decrease in foreign salt imports (for a total decrease of 18%).
- Domestic coal inbound increased by 22%, while liquid asphalt inbound increased by 121%.
“The one constant in shipping is change,” Haen said. “If you look back through the years, you see how commodities change depending on the marketplace or on the economy. For instance, in the early to mid 2000s, coal was a top commodity. Today, with low cost natural gas, there isn’t as great of a demand.”
Haen credits the port’s ability to remain one of the top economic drivers of the region to its adaptability and its focus on advocating for more diverse cargo.
“Waterborne transportation, which is environmentally friendly, remains the lowest cost means of moving goods,” he said. “So despite the current slowdown, we know things will begin to turn around and we look forward to the regional economy rebounding in 2023.”
A total of 157 vessels moved through the Port of Green Bay this shipping season compared to 178 in 2021. The 2022 shipping season began on March 18 with a delivery of petroleum products to U.S. Venture.