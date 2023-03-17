GRAND CHUTE – The Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau awarded a $30,000 Tourism Development Grant to Trout Museum of Art to help fund the development of their newest exhibit, B(ART).
“On display for the first time in Wisconsin, B(ART) has the power to draw thousands of visitors to the Fox Cities,” said Pam Seidl, Executive Director of the FCCVB. “We applaud TMA for their work in bringing a oneof-a-kind experience to our visitors.”
B(ART) is an unauthorized and in-depth look at the artwork created for "The Simpsons" America’s longest-running primetime animated television show. Visitors will find brightly painted walls covered with over 200 of the original, hand-made animation cels that represent the first 13 years of the series’ 33-year history. In addition to the cels, visitors are invited to explore the animation process using iPads and lightbox animation stations throughout the gallery.
"We are so appreciative to the FCCVB for their support of B(ART). Grant dollars like these give TMA the opportunity to drive residents and visitors from outside our community to the museum to see the exhibit and what the Fox Cities have to offer,” said Christina Turner, Executive Director of TMA. “From an amazing look into hand-drawn animation to great interactive moments, visitors have a chance to step right into Bart's Springfield."
B(ART) will be on display through May 28. More information can be found at troutmuseum.org.
Since its inception, the FCCVB has awarded more than $10 million in grants through its Tourism Development Grant program. The program helps support tourism development projects such as wayfinding signage, trail expansions, large-scale events, capital development projects, and more.