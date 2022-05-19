After deploying over $1 million in capital to startups statewide, the Greater Green Bay Chamber has announced that Tundra Angels, an angel investor group that launched under the Chamber’s direction, will become a privately held LLC.
Founded by the Chamber’s Startup Hub in July 2020, Tundra Angels was created as a Green Bay-based angel network whose funding catered to entrepreneurs, specifically early-stage, high-growth potential companies at the pre-seed or seed stage.
It was a key initiative within the Chamber’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, established in 2017 around an ambitious set of 11 initiatives designed to support the creation of new jobs and investment in the area.
In just under two years, Tundra Angels grew tremendously in both membership and impact. It expanded from six founding members to more than 29 investors and made a total of 10 investments in nine companies statewide, including Octane Coffee, COnovate, Pyran, Immuto Scientific, Huupe, Nurse Disrupted, Blue Line Battery, Holos, and Green Bay-based Sequoir.
“The creation of Tundra Angels has been integral to bolstering our entrepreneurial ecosystem in the community and connecting startups to capital in Greater Green Bay,” Laurie Radke, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber.
“We are thrilled to watch it continue to grow on its own for the benefit of the entire startup community, both in Greater Green Bay and statewide.”
Learn more about Tundra Angels, which will be privately held effective May 31, 2022, at tundraangels.com.