Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced nine companies as recipients of the Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award.
“Wisconsin businesses lead the charge in protecting the environment, showing commitment to both their communities and the future of our state,” said WMC Director of Environmental & Energy Policy Craig Summerfield. “This year’s recipients of the Business Friend of the Environment Awards truly go above and beyond what they are required to protect the environment, and WMC is proud to highlight their important efforts.”
Awards are presented in three categories, according to company size. Businesses must demonstrate they have made significant improvements in the areas of sustainability, environmental stewardship or environmental innovation. The goal of this awards program is to demonstrate that businesses are leading in sound environmental practices.
“Congratulations to this year’s winners of the Business Friend of the Environment Awards,” said Summerfield. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to show that Wisconsin employers are committed to environmental protection.”
2023 Business Friend of the Environment Award Winners:
SUSTAINABILITY
- Centrisys/CNP, Kenosha (Small Category)
- Outlook Group, Neenah (Medium Category)
- WM, Germantown (Large Category)
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
- Dedicated Computing, LLC, Waukesha (Small Category)
- Masters Gallery Foods, Plymouth (Medium Category)
- Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC, Arcadia (Large Category)
ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION
- Pellitteri Waste Systems, Madison (Small Category)
- Colbert Packaging, Kenosha (Medium Category)
- Exact Sciences, Madison (Large Category)