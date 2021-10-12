APPLETON, WI: Two long-time manufacturers in Northeast Wisconsin will be featured on the Oct. 15 episode of a Magnolia Network series called ”Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things.”
The segment focuses on Tru-Ray Construction Paper and showcases Dixon Ticonderoga (formerly Pacon Corp.) and Ahlstrom-Munksjö. The two companies have worked collaboratively for almost 20 years creating these colored school and craft construction papers.
With both organizations having plants based in Fox Valley's ”Paper Valley” region of Wisconsin, the partnership and the local connections resonated with the network’s producers.
The program takes the viewer through the entire manufacturing process, starting with a sustainable tree harvest and continuing through the paper-making and converting process. Employees from both companies are featured, as are students and a teacher from Immanuel Lutheran School in Greenville, where students are shown using the product.
”We have a great industrial and paper-making story to share here in Northeast Wisconsin,” said John Carlberg, President and CEO of Dixon Ticonderoga. ”We are very excited for people all around the world to experience paper-making and the joy Tru-Ray construction paper brings to students.”
The episode, which premieres on October 15, also visits the Paper Discovery Center in Appleton to discuss the history of papermaking in the region.
“Our local manufacturing efforts, along with educating people about sustainable forestry and papermaking processes, is a passion of ours,” said Robyn Buss, executive vice president of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s plants based in Wisconsin. “We are proud to have our teams and our organizations featured both on a national and global level.”
The “Dippin’ Dots, Construction Paper and Marbles” episode also features Dippin' Dots ice cream in Kentucky and marbles in West Virginia. The series streams exclusively on discovery+ and the Magnolia app.