U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and other local leaders at a press conference Wednesday in Green Bay aimed at touting the impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds are boosting the local economy, particularly the $10.1 million grant awarded to the Port of Green Bay.
The grant will create a state-of-the-art port facility at the site of a decommissioned power plant at the mouth of the bay. The project is estimated to have an economic impact of more than $87 million in the first five years.
According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Buttigieg spoke not only about the port project but also about other transportation and infrastructure opportunities in Greater Green Bay, including supply chains, trucking, airport issues and light passenger rail.
Streckenbach said the Port of Green Bay redevelopment is a credit to partnerships at all levels of government, and said its economic benefits extend far beyond the county.
"A project of this size and magnitude is not just right here in Green Bay, Brown County,' Steckenbach said, noting that the port redevelopment will have far-reaching impact. "It actually reaches as far north as Upper Michigan is far west over near Wausau. It is truly the economic engine for our overall community from an infrastructural standpoint."